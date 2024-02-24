W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1,000.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $925.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $864.44.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $959.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $878.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $785.78. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

