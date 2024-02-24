Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.88.

Get Vontier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. Vontier has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.