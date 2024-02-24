VIZIO’s (VZIO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their neutral rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

VZIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

VZIO opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

