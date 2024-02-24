VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

VZIO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after buying an additional 141,792 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VIZIO by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

