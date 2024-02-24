VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley cut VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 593,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 200,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

