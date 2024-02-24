Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Vitesse Energy worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 265,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $945,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

