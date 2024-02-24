Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VST stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. 5,202,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

