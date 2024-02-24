Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

