Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $172,431.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,438,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 444,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,473 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 553,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

