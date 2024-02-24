Victor Nesi Sells 36,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 285,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,188,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

