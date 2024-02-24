Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2,183.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

