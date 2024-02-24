VIBE (VIBE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.53

VIBE (VIBE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $314,485.70 and approximately $5.53 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

