Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
