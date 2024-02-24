VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp (GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on March 28th

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Price Performance

Shares of GSEO stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £301.61 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.18. VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.30).

Insider Activity at VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp

In other news, insider Bernard J. Bulkin bought 21,739 shares of VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £15,217.30 ($19,160.54). 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

