VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp (GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on March 28th

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Trading Down 30.0 %

Shares of LON:GSEO opened at GBX 73 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.13. VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp news, insider Bernard J. Bulkin purchased 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £15,217.30 ($19,160.54). Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

