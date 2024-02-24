Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Veracyte Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.68. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Veracyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 9.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veracyte by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

