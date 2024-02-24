Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $57,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $221.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.