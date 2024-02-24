Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,957 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $51,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,150 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,096,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

