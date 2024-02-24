Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $288,590,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,884,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. 546,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.