Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.93. 1,554,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,935. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

