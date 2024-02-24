Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.23

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.23 and last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 103206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

