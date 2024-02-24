Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.13

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.13 and last traded at $96.90, with a volume of 93768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,548,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.