Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $310.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.52. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $311.96.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.