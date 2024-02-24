Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:VVV opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 967.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $1,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

