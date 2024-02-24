V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,108 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in Tapestry by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

