V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,032 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $73,433,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

