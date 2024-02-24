V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $168,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

View Our Latest Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.