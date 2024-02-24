Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Utah Medical Products accounts for about 2.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 104,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,631. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. The company has a market cap of $256.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

UTMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

