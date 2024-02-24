Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.38.

OLED stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.99. Universal Display has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

