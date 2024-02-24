United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

