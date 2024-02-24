United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of URI stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $658.23. 373,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $601.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.