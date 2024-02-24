United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $29,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after buying an additional 1,202,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.