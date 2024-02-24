Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.6 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-$0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

