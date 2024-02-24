U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. 6,424,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

