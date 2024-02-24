Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 458 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72.
- On Friday, January 5th, Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70.
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.
