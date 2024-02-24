Truist Financial Trims Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $10.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 2.4 %

MD opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,452,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,064,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 664,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

