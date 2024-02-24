Truist Financial Boosts Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $23.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

