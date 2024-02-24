Truist Financial Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $140.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.28.

ESTC opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elastic by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,031,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,375,000 after buying an additional 107,269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

