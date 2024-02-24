Truist Financial Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $140.00

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Up 1.7 %

ESTC opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elastic by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,031,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,375,000 after buying an additional 107,269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.