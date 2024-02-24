TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,593 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Several analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

