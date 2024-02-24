Trinseo PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of -1.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Trinseo to earn ($2.18) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.8%.

Trinseo stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($1.48). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

