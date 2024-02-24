Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Trading Down 4.7%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $25.29. 42,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 427,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

