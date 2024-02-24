TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THS. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

THS opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.39.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.