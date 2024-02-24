TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

TPIC opened at $2.99 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in TPI Composites by 556.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 3,899,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,240,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,630 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 211.6% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,468 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $2,163,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $5,713,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

