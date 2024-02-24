TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18, Zacks reports. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. TPI Composites updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TPI Composites Stock Up 19.1 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 15.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

