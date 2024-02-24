Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 1-Year High at $234.85

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $234.85 and last traded at $234.56, with a volume of 26234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.09.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
