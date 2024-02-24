tomiNet Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. tomiNet has a market cap of $99.03 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.00708442 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $21,384,303.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

