TNC Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $485,824.69 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $485,824.69 and approximately $5.09 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00008303 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

