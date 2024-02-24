Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0391 on Top Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $386,571.79 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03902249 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $643,348.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

