Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 27,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 116,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Thryv by 1,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $699.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

