Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Trimmed by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $564.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,246. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $593.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.